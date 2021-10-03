TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157,262.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $157,262.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,605.53 or 1.00045144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00054169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.32 or 0.00576497 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

