Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,132.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

