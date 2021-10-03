Tolar Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $1.04 million and $28,538.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,245,687 coins and its circulating supply is 215,107,791 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

