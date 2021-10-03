TouchCon Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $56,221.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 121.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.00641222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.48 or 0.01008994 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TouchCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TouchCon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.