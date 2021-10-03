Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in September

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 221,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,792. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.