TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.30% of TPI Composites worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 460,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,486. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 243.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

