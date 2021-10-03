TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 134.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of TransUnion worth $36,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

