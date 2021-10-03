Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

