Trinity Network Credit 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,485.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $342,899.32 and approximately $6,485.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

