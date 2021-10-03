Tripio Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Tripio has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $243,648.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 15,183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.