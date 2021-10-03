Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Triumph Group worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.