TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0951 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, TRON has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.81 billion and $1.04 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001401 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000793 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.