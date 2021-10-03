TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Cap of $67.66 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $67.66 million and $21.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars.

