Truegame Achieves Market Cap of $294,933.74 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Truegame has a total market cap of $294,933.74 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 479.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.