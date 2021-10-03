TrustSwap Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $85.90 million and $1.33 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

