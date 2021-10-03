TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $240,870.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,088,364,546 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

