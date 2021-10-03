Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

