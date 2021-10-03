Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.20.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.