Typerium (TYPE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Typerium has a total market cap of $670,490.53 and approximately $44.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,415.66 or 0.44906193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00265345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00118331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

