Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Entrust Global Partners L L C’s Largest Position

Entrust Global Partners L L C cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 38.9% of Entrust Global Partners L L C’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Entrust Global Partners L L C owned approximately 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $104,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

UBER traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $47.05. 25,428,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,198,701. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.