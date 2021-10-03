Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $540,713.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $540,713.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00367798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

