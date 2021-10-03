Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $12.69 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $24,256.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.73 or 0.07105785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00355638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.88 or 0.01188676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00111523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00534680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.00453002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00300836 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

