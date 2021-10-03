Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.57% of Ulta Beauty worth $296,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.03. The company had a trading volume of 574,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,927. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

