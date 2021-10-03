Ultiledger (ULT) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and $69,461.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 15,183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

