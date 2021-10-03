Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

LON ULE opened at GBX 3,230 ($42.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,192.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,508.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

