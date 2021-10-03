Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $38.15 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00088997 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

