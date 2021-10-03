Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Umicore alerts:

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.