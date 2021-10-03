UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNCRY. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

