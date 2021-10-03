Unido EP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $335,505.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $335,505.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,032.98 or 1.00424997 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.22 or 0.07119466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.