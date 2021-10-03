UniLayer Reaches Market Cap of $17.73 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,193 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

