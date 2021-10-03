UniLend 1-Day Volume Tops $3.02 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and $3.02 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.