Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 240.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,961,000 after acquiring an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

