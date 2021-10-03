UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.99

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $24,703.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

