Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 4,000 shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $34,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 702,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

