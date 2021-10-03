Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Tops $16.19 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $26.47 or 0.00054345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $16.19 billion and $468.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

