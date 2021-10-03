United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $358.15 on Friday. United Rentals has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.14 and its 200 day moving average is $328.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Veritable L.P. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

