United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of United Time Technology stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.