United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of United Time Technology stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

