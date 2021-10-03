UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,424,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $392.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

