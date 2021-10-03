Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Uniti Group worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.37 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

