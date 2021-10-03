UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. UnMarshal has a market cap of $5.67 million and $1.18 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

