UpToken Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $280,161.85 and approximately $171.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UpToken has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One UpToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

UpToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.