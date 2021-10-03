Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $8.31 on Friday. Urban One has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

