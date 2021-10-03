UREEQA Trading 46.1% Higher Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $15,128.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

