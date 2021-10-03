Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,560.55 or 0.43106376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00300170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Urus Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

