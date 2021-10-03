USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.55 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

