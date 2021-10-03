USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004986 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009058 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

