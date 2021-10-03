USDX (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009299 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.