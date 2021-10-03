Vabble Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market cap of $3.07 million and $413,158.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vabble alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,289.35 or 0.44297176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00285489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00117387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,758,345 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.