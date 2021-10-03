Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valneva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

