VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

