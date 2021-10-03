VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

PPH opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

